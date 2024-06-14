News
Ukraine says detained regional official accused of spying for Russia
World News
2024-06-14 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine says detained regional official accused of spying for Russia
Ukraine said Friday it had taken into custody an official in the western Khmelnytsky region accusing him of sharing sensitive military information with Russian security services.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement the official worked for the regional city council and had passed information on troop deployments to Moscow, charges that carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment.
AFP
