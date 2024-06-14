NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday slammed conditions set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin for initiating Ukraine peace talks, calling them a proposal for "more aggression, more occupation."



"This is not a proposal made in good faith," Stoltenberg told reporters following a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels. "This is a proposal that means that Russia should achieve their war aims, by expecting that Ukrainians should give up significantly more land than Russia has been able to occupy so far."



AFP