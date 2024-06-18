China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

2024-06-18 | 04:07
China urges NATO to &#39;stop shifting blame&#39; over Ukraine war
China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

China on Tuesday urged NATO to "stop shifting blame" over the Ukraine war after the Western military alliance's chief accused Beijing of worsening the conflict through helping rebuild Russia's defense industry.

"We advise (NATO) to stop shifting blame and sowing discord, not add fuel to the fire and instigate confrontation, but rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

AFP

