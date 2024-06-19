Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal

2024-06-19 | 00:32
Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal
Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal

Swedish MPs on Tuesday adopted a controversial defense deal with the United States, which critics fear could lead to the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent US bases in the country.

A total of 266 of 349 lawmakers voted in favor of the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) signed by Stockholm and Washington in December, while 37 voted against it and 46 were absent.

AFP

