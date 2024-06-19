News
Putin states: Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'
World News
2024-06-19 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin states: Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow and Pyongyang were fighting "US hegemony" together as he thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for what he called the country's "balanced position" on Ukraine.
"Today, we are fighting together against the hegemonism and neo-colonial practices of the United States and its satellites," Russian state news agencies quoted Putin as saying during a state visit to North Korea.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Moscow
Pyongyang
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
