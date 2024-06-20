Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a state visit to Vietnam on Thursday that strengthening strategic ties is "one of his priorities" as he continued a swing through Asia seen as a show of defiance.



A day after signing a mutual defense agreement with North Korea, Putin said Moscow and Hanoi wanted to build what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also said Russia was keen to expand investment in energy in Vietnam.



While the "comprehensive strategic partnership" Putin spoke of is the same agreement Vietnam has with the United States and China, his visit has drawn criticism from Hanoi's Western partners, who have protested that he should not be given a stage on which to defend Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.



Putin was welcomed in Hanoi with a 21-gun salute during a military ceremony on Thursday, as he was praised by one of the Communist-run country's top leaders.



The ceremony is reserved for the highest heads of state and was also rolled out when U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam last year.



President To Lam congratulated Putin on his re-election and praised Russia's achievements, including "domestic political stability", as the two met in Hanoi.



"Once again, congratulations to our comrade for receiving overwhelming support during the recent presidential election, underlining the confidence of the Russian people," Lam said.



Putin, who arrived in the early hours on Thursday, is on the final stop of his two-nation tour of Asia after concluding the defense pact with North Korea. Putin has also visited China since he was sworn in for a fifth term in May.







Reuters