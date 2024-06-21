Seoul military says fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross border again

South Korea's military said Friday it had fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the heavily-fortified border in the third such incursion this month.



"Several North Korean soldiers who were working inside the DMZ on the central front line crossed the Military Demarcation Line. After our military's warning broadcasts and warning shots, the North Korean soldiers retreated back northward," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding the incident happened Thursday at around 11 am (0200 GMT).



AFP