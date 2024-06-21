News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
World News
2024-06-21 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would keep developing its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the world's largest, as a deterrent and would supply the army fighting in Ukraine with the latest weaponry and drones.
Putin was speaking in the Kremlin at a ceremony attended by graduates of military, police and intelligence service academies.
"We plan to further develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world," said Putin.
Russia's nuclear triad is a reference to its land, sea and air-launched nuclear missiles.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Russia
Nuclear
Arsenal
Global
Balance
Power
Next
Seoul military says fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross border again
US expresses deep concern by Putin threat to send N.Korea weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-07
Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07
Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-28
Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
World News
2024-05-28
Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
0
World News
2024-05-09
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
World News
2024-05-09
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
0
World News
2024-06-20
Russia's Putin says 'does not rule out' sending weapons to North Korea
World News
2024-06-20
Russia's Putin says 'does not rule out' sending weapons to North Korea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
0
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
0
World News
08:40
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
World News
08:40
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
0
World News
07:59
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
World News
07:59
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
3
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
4
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
5
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
6
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More