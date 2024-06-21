Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power

2024-06-21 | 11:06
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would keep developing its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the world's largest, as a deterrent and would supply the army fighting in Ukraine with the latest weaponry and drones.

Putin was speaking in the Kremlin at a ceremony attended by graduates of military, police and intelligence service academies.

"We plan to further develop the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world," said Putin.

Russia's nuclear triad is a reference to its land, sea and air-launched nuclear missiles.


Reuters

