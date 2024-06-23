Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory

Ukraine launched tens of drones overnight targeting several Russian regions but with no reported damage, Russian officials said on Sunday.



At least 23 drones were destroyed over Russia's western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said on the Telegram messaging app.



Russia's air defense systems also destroyed drones over the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region in Russia's west, said on Telegram. It was not immediately clear how many drones were downed.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in either region, the governors said.



An air raid alert was announced for the Lipetsk region several hundred kilometers south of Moscow, the region's governor said on Telegram.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Kyiv has often said its strikes inside Russian territory are meant to undermine Moscow's war effort and are in response to Russia's relentless air attacks on Ukraine's energy, military, and transport infrastructure.



