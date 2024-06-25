Prague says first shipment of ammunition from Czech-led drive has reached Ukraine

2024-06-25 | 06:04
Prague says first shipment of ammunition from Czech-led drive has reached Ukraine

The first lot of ammunition bought outside Europe under an initiative led by Prague has reached war-ravaged Ukraine, the Czech prime minister said Tuesday.

"The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X.

