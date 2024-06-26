Assange banned from returning to US without permission: justice dept

The United States has banned Julian Assange from returning unless he is granted permission, the justice department said Tuesday, as the Australian native was freed in a US territory and boarded a plane for Canberra.



"Pursuant to the plea agreement, Assange is prohibited from returning to the United States without permission," a Department of Justice statement said of the WikiLeaks founder, who has been embroiled in a years-long international legal drama after publishing thousands of secret US documents in 2010.



AFP