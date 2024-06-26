North Korean missile explodes in midair after launch, South's military says

World News
2024-06-26 | 00:10
North Korean missile explodes in midair after launch, South's military says
2min
North Korean missile explodes in midair after launch, South's military says

North Korea test-fired what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, but it exploded in midair, South Korea's military said.

The missile was launched from near the capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan's Defence Ministry said the missile flew to an altitude of about 100 km (62 miles) and range of more than 200 km.

Senior officials of South Korea, the United States, and Japan held a phone call and condemned the launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region and beyond.

US Indo-Pacific Command also issued a condemnation and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation," it said in a statement.

North Korea's last missile launch was on May 30.

North Korea this week criticized the deployment of a US aircraft carrier to joint drills with South Korea and Japan, and warned of an "overwhelming, new demonstration of deterrence."

The missile launch comes a day after the 74-year anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday a mass rally in Pyongyang was held to commemorate the war anniversary, calling it a day of "struggle against US imperialism" and calling the United States the archenemy.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

South Korea

Missile

Military

Pyongyang

