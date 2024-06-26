News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korean missile explodes in midair after launch, South's military says
World News
2024-06-26 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korean missile explodes in midair after launch, South's military says
North Korea test-fired what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, but it exploded in midair, South Korea's military said.
The missile was launched from near the capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan's Defence Ministry said the missile flew to an altitude of about 100 km (62 miles) and range of more than 200 km.
Senior officials of South Korea, the United States, and Japan held a phone call and condemned the launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region and beyond.
US Indo-Pacific Command also issued a condemnation and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation," it said in a statement.
North Korea's last missile launch was on May 30.
North Korea this week criticized the deployment of a US aircraft carrier to joint drills with South Korea and Japan, and warned of an "overwhelming, new demonstration of deterrence."
The missile launch comes a day after the 74-year anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.
North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday a mass rally in Pyongyang was held to commemorate the war anniversary, calling it a day of "struggle against US imperialism" and calling the United States the archenemy.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
South Korea
Missile
Military
Pyongyang
Next
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
Assange banned from returning to US without permission: justice dept
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-17
South Korean Military: North Korea launches at least one 'ballistic missile'
World News
2024-05-17
South Korean Military: North Korea launches at least one 'ballistic missile'
0
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
0
World News
2024-06-24
South Korea, US, Japan express concern over Putin's visit to North Korea
World News
2024-06-24
South Korea, US, Japan express concern over Putin's visit to North Korea
0
World News
2024-06-22
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
World News
2024-06-22
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:50
Gazprom: Signing of memorandum with Iran regarding Russian gas supplies
World News
06:50
Gazprom: Signing of memorandum with Iran regarding Russian gas supplies
0
World News
06:31
Russia says has sent US 'signals' over Gershkovich swap
World News
06:31
Russia says has sent US 'signals' over Gershkovich swap
0
World News
06:27
Zelenskyy hails 'principled and strong' NATO chief Rutte
World News
06:27
Zelenskyy hails 'principled and strong' NATO chief Rutte
0
World News
06:15
Rutte as NATO chief won't change anything, Kremlin says
World News
06:15
Rutte as NATO chief won't change anything, Kremlin says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement
0
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Middle East News
05:30
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
3
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
4
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
8
Lebanon News
11:36
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
11:36
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More