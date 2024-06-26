Rutte as NATO chief won't change anything, Kremlin says

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's appointment as NATO's secretary general will not "change anything" for Russia, which still sees the alliance as an enemy, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.



"It is unlikely that this choice can change anything in the general line of NATO," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "At the moment, this is an alliance that is an enemy for us."



AFP