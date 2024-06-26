Family of US reporter says 'journalism is not a crime'

World News
2024-06-26 | 08:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Family of US reporter says &#39;journalism is not a crime&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Family of US reporter says 'journalism is not a crime'

The family of Evan Gershkovich on Wednesday said that the American journalist, on trial in Russia for espionage, was being unfairly prosecuted for actions taken while reporting.

"Evan is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime," the family said in a statement. "We urge the US government to continue to do everything possible to bring Evan home now."

AFP

World News

United States

Journalist

Russia

Espionage

LBCI Next
Macron welcomes Rutte appointment, says NATO 'more necessary than ever'
Russia says it is working on a treaty with Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Russian prosecutors accuse US journalist of working for CIA

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

London to expel Russian defense attache on espionage charges

LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-04-23

Russian judiciary keeps American journalist Gershkovich in temporary detention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Inside Israel's multi-million dollar propaganda effort in America: What is Hasbara?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Bosnian Serb leader ahead of UN vote: 'We reject' decision on Srebrenica

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-31

Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker

LBCI
World News
14:24

Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Geagea supports Bkerke's rejection of war in southern Lebanon: Latest statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More