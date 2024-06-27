Hungary's Orban denounces 'shameful agreement' on EU top jobs

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday denounced a "shameful agreement" on EU top jobs as bloc leaders converged on Brussels looking to seal the deal on who will helm the group for the next five years.



"European voters have been deceived. The EPP formed a coalition of lies with the left and the liberals. We do not support this shameful agreement!" Orban said on X, referring to the centre-right European People's Party whose lead candidate Ursula von der Leyen is seeking another term as European Commission chief.

AFP