7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued: USGS

2024-06-28 | 02:17
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued: USGS
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued: USGS

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves possible along some coastlines.

The USGS raised an earlier magnitude rating soon after the tremor struck 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, which initially said there was no threat, later warned that waves of up to three metres were "possible along some coasts."

AFP

