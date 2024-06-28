News
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics
World News
2024-06-28 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics
The river Seine is still failing water quality tests one month before the Paris Olympics when it is scheduled to host the open-water swimming competition, and the swimming leg of the triathlon results showed Friday.
The latest tests, completed last week and released by the Paris mayor's office, showed levels of the E.Coli bacteria -- a key indicator of fecal matter -- are above the upper limits imposed by sports federations.
AFP
World News
River Seine
Swimming
Paris
Olympics
France
Next
Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town
Russia says EU top job nominations 'bad' for ties
Previous
