River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics

2024-06-28 | 07:07
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics
0min
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics

The river Seine is still failing water quality tests one month before the Paris Olympics when it is scheduled to host the open-water swimming competition, and the swimming leg of the triathlon results showed Friday.

The latest tests, completed last week and released by the Paris mayor's office, showed levels of the E.Coli bacteria --  a key indicator of fecal matter -- are above the upper limits imposed by sports federations.

