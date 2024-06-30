Russia's Defence Ministry reports destroying 36 Ukrainian drones

2024-06-30 | 00:48
LBCI
Russia&#39;s Defence Ministry reports destroying 36 Ukrainian drones
Russia's Defence Ministry reports destroying 36 Ukrainian drones

Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones near the border, Moscow's Ministry of Defence said Sunday.

"Air defence systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drones

Moscow

