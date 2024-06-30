News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's Defence Ministry reports destroying 36 Ukrainian drones
World News
2024-06-30 | 00:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's Defence Ministry reports destroying 36 Ukrainian drones
Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones near the border, Moscow's Ministry of Defence said Sunday.
"Air defence systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions," the ministry said in a Telegram post.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drones
Moscow
Next
UKMTO informs of incident near Yemen’s Al Mukha
North Korea claims South Korea, US, and Japan ties are Asian version of NATO
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-23
Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory
World News
2024-06-23
Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory
0
World News
2024-06-22
Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack
World News
2024-06-22
Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack
0
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
0
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:50
Hungary's Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
World News
04:50
Hungary's Orban moves to form new EU parliament group
0
World News
04:35
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
World News
04:35
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
0
World News
03:21
President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections
World News
03:21
President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections
0
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
World News
01:43
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
0
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Paris deems death sentence against Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi 'unacceptable'
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Paris deems death sentence against Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi 'unacceptable'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
2
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
3
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
6
Middle East News
05:39
Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque
Middle East News
05:39
Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
8
World News
05:51
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt
World News
05:51
Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More