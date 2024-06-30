Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections

World News
2024-06-30 | 01:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections

French voters are casting their ballots in the first round of snap parliamentary elections, which could result in the formation of the country's first far-right government since World War II.

Polling stations open at 06:00 GMT and close at 16:00 GMT in small towns and cities.

In major cities, they close at 18:00 GMT when the first exit polls and seat projections for the decisive second round, taking place a week later, are expected to be released.
 

World News

France

Voters

Ballots

Parliamentary

Elections

LBCI Next
President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections
UKMTO informs of incident near Yemen’s Al Mukha
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13

France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

Macron calls for new parliamentary elections after EU vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-24

Jordan sets September 10th as date for parliamentary elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:50

Hungary's Orban moves to form new EU parliament group

LBCI
World News
04:35

Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says

LBCI
World News
03:21

President Ghazouani leads Mauritania Presidential elections

LBCI
World News
00:55

UKMTO informs of incident near Yemen’s Al Mukha

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-28

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Paris deems death sentence against Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi 'unacceptable'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07

Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks

LBCI
World News
05:51

Von der Leyen: European companies signing more than $42 bln worth of deals in Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More