Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections

French voters are casting their ballots in the first round of snap parliamentary elections, which could result in the formation of the country's first far-right government since World War II.



Polling stations open at 06:00 GMT and close at 16:00 GMT in small towns and cities.



In major cities, they close at 18:00 GMT when the first exit polls and seat projections for the decisive second round, taking place a week later, are expected to be released.