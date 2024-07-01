French far-right wins election 1st round, Macron alliance 3rd

The far-right National Rally on Sunday won the first round of legislative elections with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lagging in third behind the left, projections by polling groups said.



The projections gave the RN 34.5 percent of the vote, compared to 28.5-29.1 percent for the left-wing New Popular Front alliance, and 20.5-21.5 percent for Macron's centrist camp.



AFP