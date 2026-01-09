News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinians have right to live in peace in 'own land': Pope
World News
09-01-2026 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinians have right to live in peace in 'own land': Pope
Pope Leo XIV on Friday lamented rising violence in the occupied West Bank and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying Palestinians had the right to live peacefully in their "own land."
"Sadly, there has been an increase in violence in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilian population, which has the right to live in peace in its own land," said the U.S. pope, adding that civilians in Gaza also should be assured "a future of lasting peace and justice in their own land."
AFP
World News
Palestinians
Right
Peace
Land
Pope Leo
Next
UK, French, German leaders call Russia's use of Oreshnik missile 'unacceptable'
Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit
0
World News
2026-01-08
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
World News
2026-01-08
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
0
Middle East News
05:48
Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
05:48
Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28
UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28
UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
0
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
0
World News
11:50
Trump says he scrapped new Venezuela attack after prisoner release
World News
11:50
Trump says he scrapped new Venezuela attack after prisoner release
0
World News
11:09
US diplomats visit Caracas to eye reopening embassy: official
World News
11:09
US diplomats visit Caracas to eye reopening embassy: official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-29
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
Lebanon News
2025-11-29
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-05
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-05
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:02
TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:02
TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More