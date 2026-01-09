Palestinians have right to live in peace in 'own land': Pope

09-01-2026 | 05:25
Palestinians have right to live in peace in 'own land': Pope

Pope Leo XIV on Friday lamented rising violence in the occupied West Bank and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying Palestinians had the right to live peacefully in their "own land."

"Sadly, there has been an increase in violence in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilian population, which has the right to live in peace in its own land," said the U.S. pope, adding that civilians in Gaza also should be assured "a future of lasting peace and justice in their own land."



