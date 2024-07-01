French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for a "broad" democratic alliance against the far-right after the National Rally party won the first round of parliamentary elections according to estimates.



"Faced with National Rally, the time has come for a broad, clearly democratic and republican alliance for the second round," he said in a statement. He also said that the high turnout in the first round spoke of "the importance of this vote for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation."



AFP