Opposition gets 12 out of 32 ministries in South Africa's new government
World News
2024-07-01 | 00:14
High views
Opposition gets 12 out of 32 ministries in South Africa's new government
South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he had awarded opposition parties in his coalition, 12 out of 32 ministries.
The largest opposition the Democratic Alliance (DA) won six ministries including education, public works, and environment, while six other posts went to smaller parties.
The African National Congress (ANC) will retain 20 ministries including key portfolios such as finance, foreign affairs, energy, and defense.
AFP
World News
South Africa
Opposition
Government
Ministries
Democratic Alliance
World News
2024-06-17
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
World News
2024-06-17
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
0
World News
2024-06-13
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
World News
2024-06-13
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: Elections must be held immediately to topple the government that is bringing and will bring devastation to Israel
World News
03:31
Britain's Labor seeks stronger EU relations without reopening Brexit wounds
World News
03:31
Britain's Labor seeks stronger EU relations without reopening Brexit wounds
0
World News
03:20
Russia: Ukraine launched scores of drones at three regions
World News
03:20
Russia: Ukraine launched scores of drones at three regions
0
World News
03:11
Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris
World News
03:11
Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris
0
World News
01:42
Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
World News
01:42
Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
0
World News
2024-05-10
China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-10
China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
3
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
6
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
