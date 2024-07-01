South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he had awarded opposition parties in his coalition, 12 out of 32 ministries.



The largest opposition the Democratic Alliance (DA) won six ministries including education, public works, and environment, while six other posts went to smaller parties.



The African National Congress (ANC) will retain 20 ministries including key portfolios such as finance, foreign affairs, energy, and defense.



AFP