Two aid employees killed in eastern Congo convoy attack

Two employees of Britain-based aid agency Tearfund have been killed in an attack on their convoy in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the charity said on Monday.



The workers had traveled by road from the town of Lubero to Butembo city in conflict-torn North Kivu province when they were attacked on arrival on Sunday, it said in a statement, without giving further details.



Many armed groups compete for influence and resources in mineral-rich North Kivu, which has also been battling an insurgency for more than two years that has deepened its long-running humanitarian crisis with over 2.7 million displaced within the province.



Local administrator Alain Kiwewa confirmed the convoy had been attacked and said five of its vehicles had been burned. He did not say who was responsible.



Reuters