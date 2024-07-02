Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts

2024-07-02 | 12:05
Zelenskyy urges Orban to &#39;join&#39; Kyiv&#39;s peace efforts
Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he had urged Hungary's Moscow-friendly prime minister Viktor Orban to join Ukraine's efforts to bring peace after Russia's 2022 invasion.

"I spoke about what we have already achieved with our partners," Zelenskyy said during his evening address after talks with Orban, adding: "I invited Hungary and Prime Minister Orban to join the relevant efforts."

