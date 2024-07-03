Former US officials: US has undeniable complicity in Gaza war killings

2024-07-03 | 00:14
Former US officials: US has undeniable complicity in Gaza war killings
Former US officials: US has undeniable complicity in Gaza war killings

A dozen former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel's war in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden's administration of "undeniable complicity" in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.

In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating US laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.

Both the White House and the State Department had no immediate comment on the statement.

There has been mounting international criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza and of US military and diplomatic support for its ally in a war that has so far killed nearly 38,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.

The resignations of the 12 US officials reflect some dissent within the government over its support for Israel. Washington has pushed for the protection of civilians in Gaza and has called on Israel to improve aid access.

Among the people who signed the joint statement were former members of the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, White House, and the military.

"America's diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza," the former officials said in the statement.

They urged the US government to use its "necessary and available leverage" to bring the war to an end and to ensure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. 

They also demanded that the US government support Palestinian self-determination and fund an "immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance" in Gaza.

Reuters

World News

United States

Gaza

War

Hamas

Israel

Palestinians

White House

Canadian court authorizes police to dismantle pro-Palestinian campus encampment
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July





