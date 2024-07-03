Yemen's Houthis, Aden government agree on the release of Mohammed Qahtan

World News
2024-07-03 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis, Aden government agree on the release of Mohammed Qahtan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis, Aden government agree on the release of Mohammed Qahtan

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis will release Mohammed Qahtan, a member of the Islah party, under a deal reached with the Saudi-backed government in Aden, Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday.

Islah, a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is a longstanding foe of the mainly Shi'ite Houthis.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Yemen

Iran

Houthis

Mohammed Qahtan

Islah Party

Aden

LBCI Next
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-26

UKMTO reports missile near vessel South of Aden, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:29

Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats

LBCI
World News
11:18

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of rise of far-right extremism in Europe

LBCI
World News
11:08

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

LBCI
World News
08:15

France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-12

Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More