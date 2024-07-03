News
Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from White House race
World News
2024-07-03 | 14:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from White House race
US President Joe Biden is "absolutely not" withdrawing from the 2024 election campaign, his spokeswoman said Wednesday, as pressure mounts on him to pull out following a disastrous debate show.
"Absolutely not," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that the same message had come "directly from the campaign as well."
AFP
World News
White House
Joe Biden
United States
Elections
Race
Debate
Next
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
Previous
