Venezuela, US agree to 'improve relations,' says Caracas

World News
2024-07-03 | 15:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela, US agree to &#39;improve relations,&#39; says Caracas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela, US agree to 'improve relations,' says Caracas

Venezuela and the United States have agreed to "improve relations" as they resumed negotiations just months after Washington reimposed crippling sanctions on the South American country, Caracas said Wednesday.

At an initial meeting, the two sides agreed on a "willingness" to work together to "improve relations," Maduro's top negotiator Jorge Rodriguez announced on 'X.'

AFP

World News

Venezuela

United States

Relations

Negotiations

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21

Balancing Act: US-Israel Relations Amid Sanctions and Aid Disputes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Britain's Labor seeks stronger EU relations without reopening Brexit wounds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from White House race

LBCI
World News
14:01

New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

LBCI
World News
13:26

Militia in eastern DR Congo kills four Chinese nationals

LBCI
World News
12:29

Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Blinken: US continues to push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More