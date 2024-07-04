Xi briefs leaders at Central Asia summit to 'resist external interference'

Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders at a Central Asia summit in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday to "resist external interference," state media reported.



"We should join hands to resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns... and firmly control the future and destiny of our countries and regional peace and development in our own hands," Xi told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to state broadcaster CCTV.



AFP