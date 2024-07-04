News
India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week
World News
2024-07-04 | 06:47
India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8 and 9, the Kremlin said Thursday, in his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine.
Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss "prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda," it said in a statement.
AFP
World News
India
Narendra Modi
Russia
Kremlin
Ukraine
