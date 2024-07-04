King Charles III 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean hurricane damage

The UK's King Charles III, who is also a monarch in several Caribbean nations, on Thursday said he was "profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction" left by Hurricane Beryl.



"My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. We send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives," the king said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.



AFP