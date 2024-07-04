Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba

2024-07-04 | 11:52
Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba
Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba

Sergey Mironov, a member of the Russian State Duma, said on Thursday that Russia deploying missiles in Cuba is among the options being considered in response to what he described as American escalation regarding Ukraine and a rapid nuclear arms race among major powers.

Mironov, leader of the party (A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth) in the Russian State Duma, added that Washington has initiated an arms race that could lead to "disastrous consequences" for the United States.

He further stated in a statement that "the possibility of using a base in Cuba, recently visited by Russian ships carrying hypersonic weapons (weapons exceeding the speed of sound), is just one of many options."

Reuters

