New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda

2024-07-06
New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
New British PM ends plan to deport refugees to Rwanda

Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has killed off a deportation plan that would see migrants who arrived in the UK illegally sent to Rwanda on his first day on the job, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing Labor sources, calling the plan "effectively dead."

Starmer had earlier promised to scrap the Conservative's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. 

Still, with migration a key electoral issue, he will be under pressure himself to find a way to stop tens of thousands of people arriving across the Channel from France on small boats.

Reuters

World News

Britain

Prime Minister

Rwanda

Migrants

