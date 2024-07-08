Hungarian PM heads to Washington after talks with Chinese President

2024-07-08
Hungarian PM heads to Washington after talks with Chinese President
Hungarian PM heads to Washington after talks with Chinese President

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Instagram page showed on Monday that he will visit Washington after trips to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing.

Orbán's visit to the United States comes after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and visiting the Kremlin, a move that drew sharp criticism from his allies.

Reuters 

