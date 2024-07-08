US House Speaker Johnson to meet Zelenskyy on Wednesday

2024-07-08 | 03:51
US House Speaker Johnson to meet Zelenskyy on Wednesday
2min
US House Speaker Johnson to meet Zelenskyy on Wednesday

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Washington, according to Johnson's schedule.

Support for Ukraine is expected to be a focus at the summit in Washington this week. 

There are concerns about the future of US support for Kyiv should Donald Trump win the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Johnson, in April, spearheaded a $95 billion bipartisan aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that was opposed by allies of former President Trump in Congress.

Republican presidential candidate Trump has indicated he would quickly move to cut aid to Kyiv if elected.

While Trump in April declined to lobby against passage of the aid package, he made waves in February when he suggested the US should not defend NATO countries that do not meet their obligations to contribute to their national defense.

Reuters reported last month that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine - if he wins the Nov. 5 presidential election - that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more US weapons if it enters peace talks.

Reuters

