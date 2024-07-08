Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties

Russia on Monday said it had neither the "hope" nor the "illusion" that relations with Paris would improve following the left-wing alliance's victory in French legislative elections.



"For Russia, the best thing would be a victory for political forces ready to make the efforts to restore our bilateral relationships," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"Right now, we do not see such a political will clearly expressed by anyone, so we do not harbor any hope or particular illusion on this matter."



AFP