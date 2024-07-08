US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl

Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights on Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.



A total of 1,331 flights were canceled and 505 flights were delayed as of 6.06 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.



United Airlines led the list with 406 flights, followed by Southwest Airlines at 268.



Both United and Southwest issued travel advisories citing Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in airports including Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Houston among others in the region.



Beryl, which left a trail of destruction this week in the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people, was now a category 1 hurricane and may strengthen into a category 2 by landfall on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said.



The largest ports in Texas also closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday after Beryl intensified.





Reuters