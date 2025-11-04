World on catastrophic 2.5C warming pathway this century

National commitments to slash heat-trapping pollution would limit global warming up to 2.5C this century -- nowhere near enough to avoid devastating climate impacts, the U.N. warned Tuesday.



The world's collective commitments to tackle climate change, if enacted in full, would result in 2.3C to 2.5C of warming by 2100, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said in its annual Emissions Gap report.



AFP