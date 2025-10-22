EU Parliament plans more changes to due diligence law, after US, Qatar pushback

22-10-2025 | 07:34
EU Parliament plans more changes to due diligence law, after US, Qatar pushback
0min
EU Parliament plans more changes to due diligence law, after US, Qatar pushback

The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to reopen the EU's corporate sustainability law to potentially weaken it further, as Brussels faces pushback from the U.S. and Qatar over the rules.

EU lawmakers will now consider further changes to the law, with the aim of agreeing them at a Parliament session next month. The Parliament and EU countries will then negotiate the final changes - with the aim of approving them by the end of the year.

Reuters

