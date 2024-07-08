Le Pen lieutenant Bardella to head new EU far-right bloc

Jordan Bardella, Marine Le Pen's trusted lieutenant and chief of her National Rally party in France, is to head a new far-right bloc in the EU parliament, lawmakers said on Monday.



Bardella, 28, will take the reins of the Patriots for Europe group founded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the aim of becoming the third-biggest force in the legislature, French and Italian EU lawmakers told AFP ahead of the bloc's official launch in Brussels.



AFP