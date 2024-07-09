Saudi crude oil supply to China to rebound in August

World News
2024-07-09 | 00:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi crude oil supply to China to rebound in August
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi crude oil supply to China to rebound in August

Saudi crude oil exports to China will rebound in August to at least 44 million barrels after deep price cuts by state energy firm Saudi Aramco supported demand, several trade sources said on Tuesday.

August exports to China will rise for the first time in four months, from about 36 million barrels in July, the sources said.

The rebound will help the biggest oil exporter regain its share in the largest import market.

Saudi exports to China tumbled in June to 1.12 million barrels per day, the lowest since March 2020, showed data from analytics firm Kpler.

Chinese buyers of Saudi oil include Zhejiang Petrochemical, Sinopec, Sinochem, and PetroChina.

Separately, Saudi Aramco will supply full contractual volume to at least three other North Asian refiners in August, the sources said.

The allocation comes just days after Saudi Aramco cut prices for August-loading crude to Asia for a second month, with its flagship Arab Light crude price at its lowest since March.

One of the sources said August official selling prices (OSPs) for Saudi crude were more reasonable than in previous months when Saudi term supply was priced higher than other grades sold on the spot market.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Saud Arabia

Crude

Oil

Exports

China

Energy

Aramco

LBCI Next
Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-01

Saudi energy minister reports discovery of multiple oil, gas fields

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:23

Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many

LBCI
World News
01:07

Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

LBCI
World News
01:00

Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region

LBCI
World News
00:50

Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-01

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More