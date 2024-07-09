Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow

World News
2024-07-09 | 00:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday and toured him around his residence outside Moscow ahead of official talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Putin embraced the Indian leader at his home at Novo-Ogaryovo, greeted him as his "dear friend" and said he was "very happy" to see him, according to an account by Russia's TASS state news agency.

"Our official talks are tomorrow, while today in this comfortable, cozy setting we can probably discuss the same issues, but unofficially," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian president offered Modi, who is on his first visit to Russia in five years, tea, berries, and sweets and took him on a tour of the grounds in a motorized cart.

Modi's trip to Moscow and India's relationship with Russia amid the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine raise concerns, the US State Department said.

Thousands of people have died on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. 

India, which has enjoyed a close relationship with Moscow for decades has refused to condemn Russia for the war, instead calling for an end to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Russian state news agencies said Putin and Modi visited the residence's stable and watched a show with performing horses.

A top Indian official said last week that fixing India's trade imbalance with Russia and securing the discharge of Indian citizens who were "misled" into fighting in the Ukraine war would be among Modi's top priorities in Moscow.

India, which has links with Moscow dating from the Soviet era, has increased purchases of cheap Russian oil to record levels.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

India

Narendra Modi

Moscow

Kremlin

LBCI Next
Ukrainian strikes kill 4 in Russia border region over past 24 hours
Saudi crude oil supply to China to rebound in August
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:39

Putin to meet India's Modi for talks in Moscow on Monday

LBCI
World News
2024-07-04

Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba

LBCI
World News
2024-07-04

India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:23

Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many

LBCI
World News
01:07

Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

LBCI
World News
01:00

Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region

LBCI
World News
00:50

Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-01

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More