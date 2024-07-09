News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow
World News
2024-07-09 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin, Modi hold informal talks in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday and toured him around his residence outside Moscow ahead of official talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Putin embraced the Indian leader at his home at Novo-Ogaryovo, greeted him as his "dear friend" and said he was "very happy" to see him, according to an account by Russia's TASS state news agency.
"Our official talks are tomorrow, while today in this comfortable, cozy setting we can probably discuss the same issues, but unofficially," TASS quoted Putin as saying.
The Russian president offered Modi, who is on his first visit to Russia in five years, tea, berries, and sweets and took him on a tour of the grounds in a motorized cart.
Modi's trip to Moscow and India's relationship with Russia amid the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine raise concerns, the US State Department said.
Thousands of people have died on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
India, which has enjoyed a close relationship with Moscow for decades has refused to condemn Russia for the war, instead calling for an end to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Russian state news agencies said Putin and Modi visited the residence's stable and watched a show with performing horses.
A top Indian official said last week that fixing India's trade imbalance with Russia and securing the discharge of Indian citizens who were "misled" into fighting in the Ukraine war would be among Modi's top priorities in Moscow.
India, which has links with Moscow dating from the Soviet era, has increased purchases of cheap Russian oil to record levels.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
India
Narendra Modi
Moscow
Kremlin
Next
Ukrainian strikes kill 4 in Russia border region over past 24 hours
Saudi crude oil supply to China to rebound in August
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:39
Putin to meet India's Modi for talks in Moscow on Monday
World News
05:39
Putin to meet India's Modi for talks in Moscow on Monday
0
World News
2024-07-04
Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba
World News
2024-07-04
Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba
0
World News
2024-07-04
India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week
World News
2024-07-04
India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia next week
0
World News
2024-07-03
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases
World News
2024-07-03
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
0
World News
01:07
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
01:07
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
0
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
0
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
0
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
0
World News
2024-05-30
Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
World News
2024-05-30
Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
5
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More