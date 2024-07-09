India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow that peace was "of the utmost importance" and that "war cannot solve problems."



"As a friend, I have also said that for the brighter future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance," Modi said in a speech in Hindi, sitting alongside Putin. "When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains, and that pain is unbearable."



AFP