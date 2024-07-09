Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House

World News
2024-07-09 | 14:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House

US President Joe Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington on Thursday to show "unwavering support" for Kyiv, the White House said.

"On Thursday afternoon, President Biden will meet with President Zelensky of Ukraine to discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russian aggression," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing Tuesday.

AFP
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

NATO

LBCI Next
Kremlin says will follow NATO summit 'with greatest attention'
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

NATO: Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:07

France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP

LBCI
World News
10:41

Targeting hospitals in Ukraine is 'a war crime:' UN official says

LBCI
World News
08:12

Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead

LBCI
World News
07:34

India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-06

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Debris from drones injures three in Kharkiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More