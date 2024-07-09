News
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
World News
2024-07-09 | 14:51
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
US President Joe Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington on Thursday to show "unwavering support" for Kyiv, the White House said.
"On Thursday afternoon, President Biden will meet with President Zelensky of Ukraine to discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russian aggression," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing Tuesday.
AFP
World News
US
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
NATO
