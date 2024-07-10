News
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-07-10 | 06:01
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
Germany said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on a school in southern Gaza being used as a shelter was "unacceptable" and called for a rapid investigation into the incident.
"People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire," the foreign ministry posted on X. "The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop, and an investigation must come quickly."
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Israel
Strike
Gaza
School
Investigation
Israel
War
