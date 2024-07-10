NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken

World News
2024-07-10 | 09:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken

NATO allies have begun the promised transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to bolster defenses against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"As we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets is underway, coming form Denmark, coming from the Netherlands," Blinken said at a NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

AFP

World News

NATO

Allies

Ukraine

Jets

Antony Blinken

Russia

LBCI Next
Don't wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskyy urges in Washington
France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

NATO: Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:59

NATO chief expects US to stay 'staunch' ally regardless of election outcome

LBCI
World News
07:33

Le Pen blames Macron for government gridlock

LBCI
World News
06:22

Uganda dismisses UN report's claims it backs M23 rebels in DRC

LBCI
World News
06:13

Myanmar ethnic armed group claims control of town on key trade highway

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Iranian military: We are ready to deal with any Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:09

Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-09

Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More