NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken
World News
2024-07-10 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken
NATO allies have begun the promised transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to bolster defenses against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
"As we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets is underway, coming form Denmark, coming from the Netherlands," Blinken said at a NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington.
AFP
World News
NATO
Allies
Ukraine
Jets
Antony Blinken
Russia
