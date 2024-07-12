66 missing in Nepal after landslide sweeps two buses into river

2024-07-12
66 missing in Nepal after landslide sweeps two buses into river
66 missing in Nepal after landslide sweeps two buses into river

At least 66 people are missing in central Nepal after two buses were swept off a highway by a landslide and plunged into a river on Friday, authorities said.

"Two buses, one with 24 passengers and another with 42 were swept downhill into Trishuli river by a landslide," Chitwan district official Khimananda Bhusal told AFP.

