NATO chief Stoltenberg 'shocked' by assassination attempt on Trump

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday he was "shocked" by the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump, stressing that "Allies stand together to defend our freedom and values".



"I am shocked by the attempted assassination on former President Trump. I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected," Stoltenberg said on the X social media platform.



"I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values."



AFP