Trump says he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin this week

2024-07-14 | 08:03
LBCI
Trump says he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin this week

Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention will be held this week.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

It is his second post since he was shot and injured at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Reuters

